IMPORTANT: Upgrade Australia date change

Hi everyone,

Thanks to everyone that registered to come along to the Sydney Upgrade Australia event scheduled for September 18 at The Roundhouse.

We are postponing this event for the time being. We hope to bring you news about future events when we can.

Everyone that registered will also be emailed with this update. For everyone that also registered a friend do please let them know about this change.

We don't currently have a date for any future event, but we will email everyone that registered as well as post news on the site here and on social media if we have an updated schedule.

Thanks everyone, sorry for this disappointment we know how excited many of you were to come along. Thanks for your support, as always.

Best regards,

THE PCTA and PCPP team.