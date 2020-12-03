Immortals Fenyx Rising: How to beat Aphrodite's vault

The Immortals Fenyx Rising Aphrodite vault is the first time the game truly tests every discipline it teaches you up to that point: Combat, patience, and puzzle solving. You can’t access it until the very end of the main Aphrodite god quest, so make sure you’ve already pushed the pearl into the ocean, gathered the three Aphrodite tears, and heisted the golden apple out of its tower. The final step is to finally collect Aphrodite’s essence from her vault. Get ready, because it’s a lot longer than your average vault.

In fact, Aphrodite’s vault in Immortals is basically three vaults in one, with a unique mechanic tying them together. In this case, it’s the giant purple seeds giving off noxious gas and blocking the way to Aphrodite’s essence. After a brief introduction showing you how to use Apollo’s arrow to burn the purple seeds, you’re thrust into the first puzzle followed by three paths to challenges that can be completed in any order. We’ll be tackling those in order from left to right. After that comes the boss fight: Ozomene the Hurricane. Let’s get started.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Aphrodite vault guide: All quest steps

Puzzle room 1: Raised blocks

Following a brief introduction to the seed burning, you’re met with one more puzzle before the main challenges of the vault. First, find the wooden box on one of the left raised blocks and carry it over to the pressure pad on the far right (by the pomegranate). That will ignite the blue torch, which you can then use with Apollo’s arrow to steer a flaming arrow down the burn the seed below.

Burning the seed will dissipate the gas between the raised blocks and free up the button near the torch. Press it to summon a stone ball. Roll the ball up the ramp on the left side of the pit and stop at the top of the ramp. To avoid taking damage from the gas, push it just far enough to roll into the switch. That will drop the red barrier to the small far left room containing the next seed. Return to the torch and use Apollo’s arrow to burn it. That will finally open the way to the main path and the last seed of the puzzle. Step on the pressure pad that unlocks the seed and send one more flaming arrow into it. With the last seed burned, the path is open to the rest of the challenges.

Puzzle room 2: Combat arenas

The far left path leads to a pretty straightforward combat arena with a slight twist: The arena is filled with poison gas. The first room is a standard wave of shield-bearers and hammer-wielders. They won’t present much of a challenge, but you’ll be constantly losing health unless you stand in one of the four corners. Those four corners each have a lit torch that can be used with Apollo’s arrow to burn the purple seed in the middle of the room.

I recommend taking care of the seed as soon as possible so the fight itself will be a breeze. Even if you barely make it out alive, there are plenty of full-heal pomegranates in the room.

The second room is a small step up in complexity: Two seeds covering a larger room in gas. The enemy this time is also a huge Taurus. You won’t be able to kite the Taurus near the safe corner spots as easily, so you’ll definitely want to burn at least one of the seeds immediately. That’ll free up enough of the room to comfortably dodge its ram attacks and make quick work of it.

Puzzle room 3: Hidden seeds

This is the room that requires the most care, so read carefully. Essentially, you need to activate three ball switches that free up a path to burn the next seed in the path. First, head to the torch directly in front of the entrance. While facing the entrance, fly an arrow to the right side and burn the seed near the stone ball. Once the gas is gone, roll the ball into the first switch near the entrance.

The seed blocking the next ball is directly ahead of the first torch, but it’s blocked by broken ruin walls. You can use the same torch to reach it, but you’ll have to bank far right or left to turn far enough to see it. Once you nail it, you’ll find a button that summons the next ball. You’ll need to roll this one through the ruins where you came from, avoiding pitfalls along the way. If you drop the ball (literally), just spawn another one with the button. Roll it down the stairs near the torch and slot it into the switch in the nearby room. That’ll drop the red barrier next to it: Two out of three down.

The final switch is in an area with two seeds. You’ll find a new torch beyond the second ruin area. Use it to burn the first seed on the right side of the ruins (near another blue flame torch). The other is straight ahead. You can see it through a row of columns, but don’t even try to thread the arrow through the gaps (I tried, it doesn’t work). Bend it around the wall at a wide angle and burn it. Near those columns, you’ll also find an obscured bonus chest on the very edge of the ruins. Once the coast is clear, summon the last sphere and roll it through a slightly harder obstacle course.

The last switch drops a red barrier that unlocks a pressure pad. Stand on it, and the path for one long arrow is finally open. Time the arrow right so that you can light the arrow on the moving torch, dodge the lattice walls, and thread around the brick wall. Send it into the nearby seed and wrap up this room.

Puzzle room 4: Ball maze

The rightmost puzzle room is a series of giant ball mazes. In the first maze you’ll find a ball in a pit of poison gas. Use Fenyx’s grab from a distance to roll it around from above. Roll it near the torch to ignite the ball and then into the nearby seed to disperse the gas and summon the next ball. This one is also straightforward: just roll it through the side path to find the next torch and then roll it to the next seed.

The third and fourth mazes add a bit of challenge by adding pitfalls. Avoiding these holes can be tough when trying to roll the ball from above. Minimize accidents by starting in the direction you want to bring the ball and grab it from a distance. This will automatically drag the ball toward yourself in a straight line. Either way, the last stretch will require a bit of good timing and finesse. Just be patient and be ready to drop the ball a few times. Burning the last seed frees up a pressure pad that unlocks the final main seed blocking the path. Burn it, and the path up Aphrodite’s statue is finally clear.

Boss fight: Ozomene the Hurricane

This is one mean bird. Ozomene has some devious tricks its sleeve, but most of its moves are similar to the smaller harpies that you’ve already killed by the dozens. Just like the smaller counterparts, you can easily deflect Ozomene’s magic missile bursts back at them. Just watch out for the bombardment of lava rocks. Avoid those successfully and you can chuck them back at Ozomene for lots damage.

After cycling through normal attacks, Ozomene will temporarily crouch into a defensive stance and summon two small harpies to fight for them. They’re no more powerful than a typical harpy, so it’s not too tough to take them out before Ozomene starts attacking again. Killing each of the smaller harpies deals massive stamina damage to Ozomene. This is the main method to stagger the beast, so don’t worry too much about landing axe hits. Focus on avoiding the hardest-hitting attacks and deal a few blows when you can.