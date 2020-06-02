Popular

IGN's Summer of Gaming event has been delayed to June 8

By

The multi-day event was originally set to kick off on Friday.

IGN has pushed back the start of its Summer of Gaming event from June 5 to June 8, "out of respect for and in support of those rightfully demanding justice and change across the United States and the world."

The IGN delay follows similar postponements of events being held by Sony and CD Projekt, spurred by ongoing protests against police violence and anti-black racism across the US and around the world. The protests have been ongoing since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer David Chauvin, and have been met with violent crackdowns by police and National Guard units. Chauvin has been charged, though the three officers who stood by while Floyd was killed have not been.

We've assembled a list of resources on the Black Lives Matter movement and protests, including reading lists and videos, information on how to prepare for protests and links to donate to funds supporting protesters, the families of victims, and black businesses and charities.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
