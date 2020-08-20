If playing fast is your thing, this 240Hz Alienware monitor is on sale for $347

Save a hefty chunk of change on this 25-inch gaming monitor with an IPS panel with FreeSync and G-Sync support.

Sometimes it's nice to slow down and enjoy the scenery, though you may not always have that luxury when hightailing it across the battlefield, with bullets whizzing by and enemies charging at you with bad intentions. No worries—this 25-inch Alienware gaming monitor (AW2521HFL) is suited for both scenarios, and it's on sale for $346.49 at Dell today.

It's actually marked down to $384.99 from its extremely ambitious $509.99 list price (it usually sells for closer to $400), but if you apply coupon code SAVE10 at checkout, it will knock 10 percent off the already-discounted price. I've never seen this monitor priced this low before.

I have seen a similar model (AW2518H) with a TN panel be reduced to $339.99, but the AW2521HFL highlighted here sports a higher end IPS screen. IPS panels typically offer superior image quality and wider viewing angles than TN screens, sometimes at the expense of speed. Not here, though.

Dell touts a "true" 1ms gray-to-gray response time and a speedy 240Hz refresh rate. The native resolution is 1920x1080, which is a good fit for a monitor this size and also less demanding on your GPU than gaming at 1440p or 4K.

This is also a FreeSync Premium monitor that is G-Sync Compatible to boot. That means it can sync the refresh rate to your GPU, whether you're running a Radeon or GeForce graphics card, to keep the action smooth and to prevent screen tearing.

Simply put, if you're after a fast 1080p monitor, this is absolutely a deal worth considering.