I Am Bread is one slice's epic quest to get toasted

Surgeon Simulator developer Bossa Studios has announced its next project, and it's both completely unexpected and about as strange as you'd expect: I Am Bread, an emotionally fraught tale of one slice's quest to become toasted.

The "first look" video indicates that players will use a controller to interact with the four corners of a slice of bread, maneuvering it around a household environment, and the Twitter account hints that "Toasters aren't the only way to toast bread." Beyond that, however, we really don't know anything about I Am Bread at this stage, including what platforms it's being developed for.

That doesn't preclude us from bringing it to your attention, however. For one thing, it looks exactly like the sort of silly ridiculousness that's most at home on the PC. It's also a really funny trailer, especially around the 45 second mark. Am I seeing what I think I'm seeing?

Bossa's description of the game is great, too: "The beautiful story of one slice of bread's epic and emotional journey as it embarks upon a quest to become toasted."

This will presumably not be a "big" release, and in fact Bossa refers to it as its "latest game jam title," suggesting that it's something the studio put together over a weekend and a few gallons of coffee. Even so, it looks like it could be a lot of fun. We've reached out to Bossa to confirm that a PC release is in the works; no release date has been announced.