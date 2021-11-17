Hunt: Showdown, Crytek's supernatural FPS, is being made into a live-action series

Hunt: Showdown, Crytek's competitive FPS about monster hunting in 19th century Louisiana, is really quite good—so good, in fact, that earlier this year we published an explainer of exactly why you should be playing it. It's a murky, tense, violent horror story, all of which will hopefully help make it an excellent live-action show next year.

Live-action Hunt series in the works! 🎆 We are happy to announce that the dark and gritty world of Hunt will be transformed into a live-action series exclusively on new streaming platform @bingedotcom - https://t.co/uYobHCPF3hRead more – https://t.co/YDnAoZvZ4g pic.twitter.com/PMOKmburkuNovember 17, 2021

"We have always known that Hunt: Showdown would look great as a live-action series,” Crytek founder and joint CEO Avni Yerli said. "The world is dark, gritty, and immersive, and there is so much potential for many great stories to be told. We can't wait to see what the team at Binge can create."

The live-action Hunt: Showdown will appear on Binge, an upcoming streaming platform that's set to go live in 2022. It will be the third game-based series on the platform, alongside System Shock and Driver, both of which were announced earlier this year. Hunt: Showdown isn't as narratively well-defined as the other two games, but that may give writers more flexibility to work within the setting: Personally, I think a post-Civil War take on Supernatural would be a natural fit and a lot of fun. (And the Winchester angle would suit it perfectly too.)

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Crytek on this series," Binge producer Allan Ungar said. "New players are constantly discovering Hunt: Showdown and falling in love with its bold and unique world, and we can't wait for fans to see what we anticipate will be the first of many collaborations with Crytek."

That's hype, but he's not wrong. Hunt: Showdown's average concurrent player count on Steam has been on an overall upswing since it went into full release in August 2019, from 4,100 that month (the game had been in Early Access since February 2018) to 13,230 over the past 30 days. That's an impressive uptick, more than enough to keep Hunt: Showdown firmly within the top 100 on Steam, and also makes it a more obvious candidate for a small screen translation than, say, Driver, which has been effectively inactive for a decade.

Binge doesn't have a solid release date yet but it's slated to roll out sometime in 2022, Find out more at binge.com.