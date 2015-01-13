Popular

Humble Bundle one-click Steam key redemption phased out

By

Humble Store Winter Sale 2014

Games purchased through the Humble Bundle store will no longer offer a one-click Steam key redemption, Humble Bundle has announced. All this means is that redeeming Steam keys purchased through the Humble store will take a little bit longer, though it's by no means complicated.

"A little over a year ago, we launched OAuth Steam key redemption, creating one-click Steam key redemption for games purchased through Humble Bundle," the update reads. "However, Steam is removing support for OAuth, so we’ll be returning to the system we used before, which requires you to manually redeem your Steam keys."

In case you're not across how key redemption works on Steam, here's a handy tutorial for you.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
