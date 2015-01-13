Humble Bundle one-click Steam key redemption phased out

Games purchased through the Humble Bundle store will no longer offer a one-click Steam key redemption, Humble Bundle has announced. All this means is that redeeming Steam keys purchased through the Humble store will take a little bit longer, though it's by no means complicated.

"A little over a year ago, we launched OAuth Steam key redemption, creating one-click Steam key redemption for games purchased through Humble Bundle," the update reads. "However, Steam is removing support for OAuth, so we’ll be returning to the system we used before, which requires you to manually redeem your Steam keys."

In case you're not across how key redemption works on Steam, here's a handy tutorial for you.