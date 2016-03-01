Popular

HTC Vive Australian price is $1,416 including shipping



HTC Vive

Following the rollout of yesterday's international pricing details for the HTC Vive, come some more details specific to Australia. The short version is this: according to today's exchange rate (01/03/16), the Vive will cost $1,416 Australian dollars (that's $899 US dollars, plus an 'estimated' US$110 for shipping). That total includes shipping, GST, the headset, two wireless controllers and all other associated peripherals.

Meanwhile, the units will start shipping to Australians in May – a month later than the April 5 date provided yesterday. Orders are open right now.

Compare that to the Oculus Rift: it costs US$649, with an estimated shipping total of $139. As of today, preordering an Oculus Rift would cost $1,106 Australian dollars. If you're determined to be an early adopter but don't know which headset to buy, Wes compared the Oculus and Vive just last month.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
