International pricing for the HTC Vive is here

The HTC Vive is $799 in the US, but how much does it cost in the rest of the world? HTC has been kind enough to compile this information, and while you'll probably need to crack out XE.com to get the real cost for whichever country you live in, at least the currencies are clearly marked (get the hint, Oculus?).

Most notably, the Vive will cost £689 in the UK, and US$899 in Australia. That latter price is $100 more than in the US, not including shipping (update: previously I wrote that it did include shipping, but alas, it doesn't). Australians should therefore expect to pay around AU$1,261 for their Vive before shipping, at the time of writing, though any relevant sales taxes aren't included.

The Vive begins shipping on April 5, and orders are limited to one unit per customer. Pre-orders officially open February 29 at 10am Eastern time. In addition to previously announced bundled software (Fantastic Contraption and Job Simulator), the Vive will also ship with Google's Tilt Brush. Here's the trailer for that, and then the prices per region below.

MSRP

US*

US $799.00

Australia

US $899.00

Canada*

CAD 1149

China

CNY 6,888

Taiwan

NT$28,288

Japan

JPY 111,999

UK

£ 689.00

New Zealand

US $949.00

EU

€ 899.00

Belgium

€ 899.00

Czech

€ 899.00

Denmark

€ 899.00

Finland

€ 899.00

France

€ 899.00

Germany

€ 899.00

Iceland

€ 899.00

Ireland

€ 899.00

Italy

€ 899.00

Netherlands

€ 899.00

Norway

€ 899.00

Poland

€ 899.00

Spain

€ 899.00

Sweden

€ 899.00

Switzerland

€ 899.00