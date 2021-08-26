Popular

How to watch The Future Games Show at Gamescom 2021

By

Let Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu and the Duke show you some neat games.

Future Games Show
(Image credit: Future)

Our pals at GamesRadar are hosting the Future Games Show today, and they've enlisted the help of Lady D herself, Maggie Robertson, accompanied by fellow Resident Evil Village star Aaron LaPlante, otherwise known as The Duke.

The show kicks off today, Thursday 26, at 1 pm PDT/4 pm EDT/9 pm BST, and you can direct your eyes towards it on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or on GamesRadar itself.

Set aside 75 minutes to catch the whole thing, which will feature world premieres, gameplay clips and interviews from more than 40 games from the likes of Modus, Pearl Abyss, Frontier Developments, Team17, Koch Media and Tripwire Interactive. 

If seeing all these games makes the wait for their launch all the more agonising, don't worry! The Future Games Show has put together a virtual show floor where you can play some demos and get your fix. Head on over and check them out after the end of the show.

Fraser Brown
Fraser Brown

Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long. He thinks labradoodles are the best dogs but doesn't get to write about them much.  
See comments