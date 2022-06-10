How to watch the Future Games Show

Audio player loading…

The Future Games Show is returning this summer, a grand celebration of all things gaming that will showcase over 40 games on PC and console at a breakneck pace. The show will be broadcast on Saturday, June 11, kicking off at 12 pm PDT (3:00 pm EDT, 20:00 BST) on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.

The show will run for around 75 minutes and is hosted by a familiar pairing: actors Denise Gough (Yennefer in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt) and Doug Cockle (Geralt). They'll be introducing a mix of world premieres, developer interviews, trailers and new announcements highlighting the best upcoming games on PC and consoles. I asked the GamesRadar+ lot if they could stick Cockle in a bathtub for us but just got a blank look.

Future Games Show Partnerships (Image credit: Bloomberg (via Getty Images)) The Future Games Show welcomes streamers to apply to be an official partner. Anyone can stream the show for free but to become an official partner, receive a special asset pack and be listed on Gamesradar+ as an official co-streaming partner, applications can be made through the Official Streaming Partner form.

You can follow the show's Twitter (opens in new tab) for more updates, and below is a short highlight reel of previous extravaganzas. This is the second of three planned shows for 2022, with the Spring Showcase having already been and gone, and an Autumnal treat to follow.

The day after the Future Games Show, on Sunday, June 12, our own PC Gaming Show will be back to blow you away at 12:30 pm PDT. Arma 4, Sam Barlow's Immortality, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and Victoria 3 are just a few of the biggies, so be sure to tune in.