How to get the Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online

Looking to get your hands on the new GTA Online Pegassi Toreador? This vehicle was added as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update and it's already creating quite a buzz. The update went live on December 15 and introduced the new event, the Cayo Perico Heist, which tasks you with infiltrating El Rubio's private island and relieving it of as much wealth as you can possibly carry.

Of course, any money you make will be offset slightly by the GTA Kosatka submarine HQ cost and if you've got your heart set on picking up the new Pegassi Toreador, that will put a slight dent in your bank balance. If you're strapped for cash you can read our guide on how to make money in GTA Online, but if you've got the cash to burn, read on to find out how to get the GTA 5 Pegassi Toreador.

GTA Online Pegassi Toreador: How to get this submersible car

You can buy the Pegassi Toreador from Warstock Cache and Carry and it will set you back a tasty $3,660,000. You can store it as a Personal Vehicle in your Garage and it can also be housed in the Kosatka submarine if you have the cash to splash on that too. You can also customise this Sports Classic at Los Santos Customs if you really want to pull out all the stops.

But what's so special about the Pegassi Toreador? Well for a start, it's submersible and comes with a pre-installed rocket boost which can be used both on land and in water. It also fires homing rockets—or torpedoes if you're not on land. And while technically it may not be the fastest car in GTA Online, it certainly gives most other cars a run for their money in terms of what else it's capable of.