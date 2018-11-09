How to earn Solaris United standing in Warframe: Fortuna

Welcome to our guide to earning Solaris United standing in Warframe's Fortuna expansion. Solaris United represents the oppressed occupants of Fortuna. They work all hours of the day to work off Corpus debt. As a civic-minded Tenno you might be tempted to help them, out of the goodness of your heart, also to earn standing and gain access to their coolest loot. It's all for a good cause.

There are six levels of standing if you include being neutral. The expansion is fresh so we're still discovering the requirements for the highest tiers.

Neutral

Maximum standing: 5,000

Outworlder

Maximum standing: 22,000

Sacrifice: 13 Training Debt-Bonds

Rapscallion

Maximum standing: 44,000

Sacrifice: 12 Training Debt-Bonds, 15 Shelter Debt-Bonds

Doer

Maximum standing: 70,000

Sacrifice: 10 Training Debt-Bonds, 15 Shelter Debt-Bonds, 13 Medical Debt-Bonds

Cove (TBC)

Maximum standing: 99,000

Old Mate (TBC)

Maximum standing: 132,000

Thanks to the Warframe wiki for the early details.

One very important thing: Your Mastery Rank determines how much standing you can earn every 24 hours for each faction in Warframe. To know your limit, multiply your Mastery Rank by 1,000 and then add an additional 1,000. So, if you're MR 10, you would have a daily cap of 11,000 standing.

As you can see, unlocking higher rankings with Solarus United requires a lot of standing, so increasing your MR is something you shouldn't ignore. You do that by leveling up new weapons, warframes, and basically anything else that has individual ranks like sentinels and kubrows. Check the wiki for more information.

Here are a few ways to work your way up through the ranks.

Take bounties from Eudico

You'll find Eudico perched at the end of the entrance hall to Fortuna. Once you've completed the introductory quest you can take bounties that will reward you with Solaris United standing.

In addition to Garuda blueprints, relics, mod sets and resources, bounties can also reward you with Debt-Bonds. You can visit Ticker to exchange these for Solaris United standing, or hold onto them to meet the sacrifice requirements you need to rank up.

Buy and exchange Debt-Bonds from Ticker

As you can see from the gif above, you'll find Ticker at the top of a ramp to your left as you enter Fortuna. You can buy the Debt-Bonds of poor Solaris workers facing punishment. You can then trade in these debt tokens for Solaris United standing, or hold on to them to meet the sacrifice requirements for your next rank.

There are five debt types arranged in three tiers of effectiveness.

Common: Training Debt-Bond

Uncommon: Medical Debt-Bond, Advances Debt-Bond

Rare: Familial Debt-Bond

Trade gems

Smokefinger is ahead and to your left when you enter Fortuna. He's represented by a little pickaxe symbol. Speak to him to buy the Sunpoint Plasma Drill, and then use it in Orb Vallis to mine ore and gems.

When you return to Smokefinger with your loot, you can trade it in for Solaris United standing. You can also buy gems using Warframe's real-money Platinum currency to save time.

Tranq animals

You need to spend some standing to make standing using Fortuna's animal conservation system. To start conserving you need to spend standing on a Tranq Rifle and Echo Lures from The Business. He's just to your left as you enter Fortuna, beneath Ticker.

With your Tranq Rifle and Echo Lures equipped to your gear wheel, head out into Orb Vallis to track creatures. The minimap will indicate last-known animal sightings. Activate these, follow the trail, set out the correct lure for the beast, then stealthily shoot them with the Tranq Rifle. You get standing immediately for each successful catch.

Catch robot fish

The Business will also sell you shockpods and stunnas to catch servofish from Orb Vallis' coolant rivers. You also need to spend some standing on bait. Check the descriptions and pick bait based on the servofish you're trying to catch. You don't get standing for the act of catching a fish, but you can turn them in to The Business in Fortuna using the 'provide servofish' option to earn a bit of standing.

We'll update our guide in future with optimal ways to earn standing, and dig into the rewards that are worth buying. For now if you're just starting out check out our beginner's guide to Warframe.