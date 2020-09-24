How to customize your character in Among Us

Looking for the character customization menu in Among Us? You won't find it in the main menu. To change your character color, outfit, hat, and pet, you need to be in the lobby for a game.

Easy enough: Just start a local game by yourself, or join an online game. Once you're in the lobby, walk over to the laptop in the upper-left. Click on it to open the character customization screen.

(Image credit: Innersloth)

From there you can change your character color (it can't be the same color as another character in the lobby) and choose what to wear. If you purchased any pets (they come as DLC, and are a few dollars each) you can toggle them here, too.

Want to expand your options? If you adjust your PC's date, you can access the secret Among Us Halloween costumes.

Among Us colors

For reference, here's how most people refer to the different colors when talking about other players. The standard name is in bold, but we've also included variations we've seen some players use.