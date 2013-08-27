Hot Tin Roof, a new noir-inspired 3D platformer, seeks Kickstarter funding

A glorious looking new indie platformer, Hot Tin Roof: The Cat that Wore a Fedora , has just announced a Kickstarter campaign to fund the final stages of production. Set in a stylish film-noir world, Hot Tin Roof features a kitty investigator sidekick and a ton of style.

Investigator Emma Jones and partner Franky the cat wander through a 3D sidescrolling city checking into a string of brutal murders. There's platforming and puzzle solving, as well as people to talk to and mysteries to solve.

As stylish as the world is, the most intriguing thing is the use of your trusty private investigator revolver as a puzzle-solving toolbox straight out of the original Thief games. Different cartridge types allow your trusty sidearm to shoot grappling hooks, fireworks and solid slugs, so you can chamber a few different loads and shoot them in sequence to get yourself out of trouble.

Unlike a lot of Kickstarter projects, Hot Tin Roof is already almost complete and just looking for a little extra to fund the last stages of production. The modest $20,000 goal is already 25% funded as of this writing, so there's every reason to think this case will come sauntering through our doors sometime soon.

Hot Tin Roof is also on Steam Greenlight . Check out the Kickstarter page for more details.