Holster your six-shooters: Call of Juarez Gunslinger FOV tweak on the way

If Techland's latest cowboy shooter is making you feel ill - not because of all the cowboy shooting, but due to that narrow, inflexible FOV - then we have some very good news: Techland are working on a fix. Chiming in to a Steam forums thread about the issue, developer 'kanosek' revealed that "our patch allowing tidy tweak of the FOV is right on the way!" They didn't reveal how close it is to its intended destination (your hard drive), or how much we'll be able to alter the FOV, but at least they're working on it, and without too much of an angry backlash first.

If you missed it the first time, here's Gunslinger's very gunny launch trailer, in which we learn just how fond Silas Greaves is of shooting people in the face. Well, each to their own, I always say - as long as it's not hurting anyone. Oh.

(Thanks to DSOGaming .)