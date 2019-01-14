Here's what Hotline Miami would look like as a PSone game

What would Hotline Miami look like on PS1?@HotlineMiami property of @dennaton & @devolverdigitalMusic @Protector101Here's a little fan project I threw together. Had a blast recreating HLM chapter 1. Hope you enjoy #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #lowpoly pic.twitter.com/RdYwNDJIw9January 12, 2019

Above is a really neat interpretation of what Hotline Miami would look like as a 3D PSone game. It's a fan project by developer Puppet Combo, creator of indie horror games like Babysitter Bloodbath and Power Drill Massacre. The video lasts for just over a minute, but offers a good look at what the game might've looked like if it was released in, say, 1999, and you had to play it with a DualShock controller.

It really captures the shaky 3D effect that strangely ended up defining the look of PSone games, and it has nice touches like the static TV screen and VHS kill counter. The developer followed up with some neat screenshots of the environments seen in the video: