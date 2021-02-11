Here's how to watch the Epic Store Spring Showcase today

Today, Epic Games will livestream a look at some of the games coming to the Epic Store this year. We're expecting at least one or two new game announcements—Epic recently told us that it has a lot of exclusives coming over the next two years—as well as gameplay from some of game we already know about.

You can watch the show on Twitch or in the embedded player above. It'll start today, February 11 at 11 am Pacific. That's 2 pm Eastern, or 7 pm GMT.

One game we hope to see is Darkest Dungeon 2, which is releasing in early access on the Epic Store sometime this year. Beyond that, we're not entirely sure what to expect—the Epic Store has only been around for a couple years now, so this isn't routine yet. There's a slim possibility we could hear something about Epic's publishing wing, which it announced last year and which is funding new games from Remedy, Playdead, and genDesign. It might be too early for any news about that, though.

Epic's Spring Showcase coincides with a sale on the Epic Games Store. If you've been waiting for its price to dip, there's a small 10 percent discount on Cyberpunk 2077, bringing it to $53.99—not much, but it's something. Other games have gotten slightly bigger cuts: Assassin's Creed Valhalla is $49.79, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is down to $40.19, and Fuser is $39.59. You can see all the games on sale here.

Steam's got a sale going on, too—the Steam Lunar New Year Sale kicked off this morning, and offers the same 10 percent discount on Cyberpunk 2077, among many others.