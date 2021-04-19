Popular

Here's Doom running on the display that shows your order in a restaurant

"Would you like DoomGuys with that?"

Can it run Doom? The answer is always yes. The latest proof comes to us via This Does Not Compute, a YouTube channel about retro computers, games, and DIY projects. Colin from This Does Not Compute got hold of one of the computers that display the queue of upcoming orders in a restaurant, and made a video demonstrating that it uses a clone Pentium CPU from 1998. So of course, the comments asked: Can it run Doom?

The computer in question is an OAsys IPadSX kitchen display system, which runs on a derivative of MS-DOS called X-DOS, which there isn't much info about online. Colin tried putting Windows on it via SD card and USB, but neither worked. Eventually he gets a full install of MS-DOS 6.22 on it, along with the shareware version of Doom. With an external keyboard plugged into the PS/2, and the PC speaker for sound, he finally gets Doom up and working. It runs at a decent speed too. "I'm actually surprised at how playable this is," Colin says. 

So yes, you can run Doom on a kitchen display system. Add that to everything else we've seen Doom on, from a pregnancy test, Nintendo's Game & Watch alarm clock, some sheep in Minecraft, and 100 pounds of moldy potatoes.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
