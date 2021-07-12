Here are the winners in the AU$15,254 2021 Australian PC Awards prize pool

We hope you enjoyed the recent 2021 Australian PC Awards and watched as we handed out the trophies to the most deserving tech of the year.

But now it's time to announce those of you that won something though the truly astonishing giveaway we ran.

The prizes were magnificent, and so were the winning entries. Congratulations to all the winners!

The winners are...

EPISODE 1

1st prize: Aorus 15G YC laptop worth AU$3,499 - R Ogrodnik, VIC.

2nd prize: AMD Ryzen 3600 CPU worth AU$289 + AMD Radeon 6700XT graphics card worth AU$749 - E Dekkers, WA.

3rd prize: Corsair K70 TKL keyboard worth AU$299 + Corsair Sabre Pro RGB mouse worth AU$99 - S Rogers, WA

EPISODE 2

1st prize: Gigabyte AERO 15 XC laptop worth AU$3,099 - D Kick, VIC

2nd prize: MSI CH130X Gaming Chair worth AU$399 + MSI Sekira 100R Case worth AU$219 + MSI Vigor GK50 Elite Keyboard worth AU$119 + MSI GM41 Wireless Gaming Mouse worth AU$78 - S Ryder, NSW

3rd prize: Aten UC3022 CamLive Pro Dual HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture worth AU$679 - R Woods, NSW

Episode 3

1st prize: Gigabyte AERO 17 KC laptop worth AU$2,999 - W Ly, ACT

2nd prize: Thermaltake Citadel Gaming System PC worth AU$2,399 - K Randall-Demllo, VIC

3rd prize: Corsair K70 TKL keyboard worth AU$299 + Corsair Sabre Pro RGB mouse worth AU$99 - N Verplak, VIC

Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to everyone that entered.