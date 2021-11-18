The most unlikely gaming chair you'll see this Black Friday season. Sorry, I meant gaming chaise

Our pristine inboxes are being increasingly flooded with the raw press release effluence of yet another licensed gaming chair from Brand X. Every week there's a new one; another bucket seat emblazoned with some pop culture 'icon'. We've written about a few when it was a novelty, we've even sat on some… until they started smelling too much like meat.

And when Hendrick's Gin fired yet another one at us, our unanimous reaction was that with everyone making licensed seats, most novelty gaming chairs are no longer newsworthy, people.

Except, somewhat frustratingly, this one is. It's also not strictly a gaming chair, it's a gaming chaise—as in chaise longue. As in a sofa for reclining, reading, drinking, or flopping onto like a Victorian dandy.

And it's also the gaming chair—sorry, gaming chaise—I need in my life right now. I mean, the new Hendrick's Gaming Chaise is not necessarily well suited to PC gaming; Hendrick's itself does state that "it does not offer any high-tech components nor any features that support optimal ergonomics." It would also struggle to fit under my desk, but apart from work days that's not where the bulk of my gaming is done right now.

Yet, with a newborn baby who doesn't sleep, neither do I. So my nights are spent on the sofa, in front of my TV with a baby perched on my chest, playing Control and Life is Strange: True Colors through GeForce Now, or FIFA 22 on the Series X. And the extra accoutrements that come with the Hendrick's Gaming Chaise, such as hidden compartments, a wooden hand for holding… stuff, and a telescopic drinks holder would make my ever-waking life so much easier.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hendrick's) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Hendrick's)

I will say the rather too upright back doesn't make it the best chaise longue, but I'm here for the plush green finish. Sadly this limited edition Hendrick's Gaming Chaise is reportedly going to retail for $3,988.08, and you need to sign up for just the chance to buy one. Though it will apparently be delivered just in time for the holidays.

The one true tragedy of this, however, is that its specifically says on the listing page that "Hendrick's Gin is not included with chair." If I'm spending near $4K on a bit of Hendrick's furniture I want at least one bottle secreted in one of those hidden drawers.

But I would say that if you're after a genuine Black Friday gaming chair deal there are better options right now, though none that will fit in your wood-panelled Victorian reading room as well as the Hendrick's Gaming Chaise.

