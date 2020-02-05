Hellpoint is a horror sci-fi Souls-like releasing in April

(Image credit: Cradle Games)

The Surge 2 did a pretty good job of adding a sci-fi flavour to the Souls-like formula, though compared to its inspiration it's pretty... cheerful. Hellpoint is also a sci-fi flavoured Souls-like, but all evidence suggests that it's not shying away from the grimy, oppressive horror elements that made Souls so engaging. It's set on a derelict space station, but expect enemies and encounters much stranger than robots.

Hellpoint was Kickstarter funded last year to the tune of around $64,500 Canadian dollars, and it's set to release on Steam this April 16. It takes place on the aforementioned space station, dubbed the Irid Novo, which was once a bustling metropolis but is now, sadly, overrun with "cruel interdimensional entities". Interestingly, the Irid Novo orbits in real time around a black hole, which "triggers various dynamic events such as boss appearances, horde assaults as well as modified enemy stats and positions".

The game supports online and couch cooperative play, and there's also a PvP component, but little info on how that will play out in-game. Whatever the case, it definitely looks promising if your appetite for difficult third-person RPGs is insatiable. Check out the trailer below: