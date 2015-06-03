Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories takes root on PC this winter

Harvest Moon, the long-running farming sim/RPG series (can I call it a livestock-'em-up?), is coming to the PC for the first time ever. Developer Natsume says Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories will return to the roots of the series that first appeared on the SNES way back in 1996.

Players will fish, forage, mine, and cook as they work to revitalize an old farm and make friends with the inhabitants of the nearby village in order to unlock the "Seeds of Memories." There will be contests to take part in, festivals to attend, and animals to raise, including a wild bobcat that can be tamed—if you have the patience. And if you can find the time between the relentless milking, you'll even have the opportunity to woo one of ten eminently eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

"From the farm to the town, we wanted Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories to evoke the feeling of a classic Harvest Moon game with modern twists," Natsume President and CEO Hiro Maekawa said.

Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories is expect to sprout this winter. Natsume will reveal more about the game at E3, which takes place from June 16-18.