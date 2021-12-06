Here's when the Halo Infinite campaign unlocks

As the open-world shooter's campaign release date gets closer, you might want to know when Halo Infinite unlocks in your time zone so you can plan accordingly. It's been a long time coming—the launch was initially planned for the end of 2020, but was delayed to allow the developers more time "to deliver a Halo game experience that meets [343's] vision".

If you're hoping to jump into Halo: Infinite's campaign with a friend, there's some bad news— the campaign co-op won't be added until a future update . Still, if you're keen to jump into the campaign as soon as you can, here's when Halo: Infinite unlocks in your time zone.

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo: Infinite release times

The Halo: Infinite campaign releases globally on December 8 at 10 am PST / 6 pm GMT / 7 pm CET. The Infinite campaign will be available via Xbox Game Pass, but if you can't wait to get your Halo fix, you can play the multiplayer right now for free.

Here's a list of release times across all regions:

Seattle: 10 am PST

10 am PST New York: 1 PM EST

1 PM EST London: 6 pm GMT

6 pm GMT Berlin: 7 pm CET

7 pm CET Tokyo: 3 am JST (December 9)

3 am JST (December 9) Sydney: 5 am AEDT (December 9)