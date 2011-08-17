Guild Wars 2 trailer shows sea dragon, huge robot, shouty giant

[bcvideo id="1114323313001"]

The new Guild Wars 2 trailer may start out slow, but don't let it fool you. At around the two minute mark a bloody great dragon jumps out of the sea, then the epic score kicks in and and the real action begins. There's some satisfyingly physical combat on show, along with some of the enormous bosses they mentioned before . In addition to the sea dragon there's a gigantic steampunk robot who fires eye beams and a massive, stompy giant who bellows in the faces of the party in a true brown trousers moment.

Plus there's airships, classical music and someone firing two pistols in slow motion. What more could you possibly ask for? Check out our preview to learn more.