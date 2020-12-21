GTA Online's future DLC will have 'more of that singleplayer element'

GTA Online's new Cayo Perico heist has for the most part gone down well, and not just because it's got a Dr. Dre cameo. Everyone loves Pavel, your new Soviet best buddy, but players are also enjoying the new freedom of being able to tackle the heist alone: previous GTA Online heists have, as is tradition, all required multiple players.

Rockstar's Tarek Hamad and Scott Butchard spoke to GQ following the DLC's release, mentioning where this new focus for GTA Online came from, as well as the game's future. ”It’s something that’s been on our minds for quite some time and the community has been vocal about it," says Butchard. "It’s something we’re keen to carry forward. We want to respect teams and players who want to play co-op. But at the same time still allow solo players to still get just as valid an experience out of it. There’s perks to both. If you go in there by yourself, you’re taking 100 percent of the cut and it’s a lot easier to do stealth and plan when you’re not on comms. With multiple players you can split up and do multiple things at once.”

Butchard goes on to say “I think you can see that with Online and I think going forward we’re going to inject more of that singleplayer element in there.”

Following this, Hamad is asked if Rockstar will continue to tell singleplayer stories and gives the one-word answer "absolutely." Some fans are saying this refers to Grand Theft Auto 6, but really it could mean anything.

The idea of singleplayer focused content in GTA Online is faintly amusing but, if you think that sounds weird, World of Warcraft is also the best it's ever been for a solo player.