GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: Everything we know

The GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update is almost here, so you may be wondering what to expect when it goes live on July 20. There's the new LS Car Meet to jump into, plus shiny new cars, races, and missions. You'll be earning rep to access various goodies along the way, too.

If you want to get a closer look at what's to come, you can check out the trailer above. But for more on what the LS Car Meet is all about, here's what we know about the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update.

The most significant addition to arrive with the latest GTA Online update is the LS Car Meet. This new social space is found inside an old warehouse in Cypress Flats, where you can join up with friends to check out the vehicles on show or flaunt your own car collection, complete with a test track and various other challenges and features you can unlock via its own reputation system.

But no GTA Online update would be complete without new races and cars, and we'll see new Tuner-based missions alongside the new LS Car Meet. You can also snag the Los Santos Customs Coveralls by stealing and selling a vehicle to LS Customs in Freemode on or after July 20.

While much of the new stuff is centred around the new LG Car Meet, there are a couple of new race series available away from the underground car scene:

Street Races Series: Creative race tracks set in the neighbourhoods of Los Santos.

Creative race tracks set in the neighbourhoods of Los Santos. Pursuit Series: Checkpoints are well spaced, allowing for custom routes to beat the competition.

Checkpoints are well spaced, allowing for custom routes to beat the competition. Sprint: This one technically starts at the Car Meet but offers a 'point to point challenge in Freemode' with up to three other drivers.

There are a total of 17 new cars arriving in GTA Online over the summer, and you can expect to see ten of those when the Los Santos tuners update arrives on July 20. These are:

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Futo GTX

Annis Euros

Vapid Dominator GTT

Annis ZR350

Dinka RT3000

Vulkar Warrener HKR

Obey Tailgater S

Dinka Jester RR

Annis Remus

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

How to get started with the LS Car Meet and earn rep

Become a Los Santos kingpin with these GTA 5 guides (Image credit: Rockstar North) GTA 5 cheats: Every cheat code and vehicle spawn

GTA 5 money: How to make the big bucks

GTA 5 cars: The fastest in the game

GTA 5 mods: The best visual and gameplay tweaks

GTA 6: All the rumours in one place

Look for the telltale signs to locate the LS Car Meet—the warehouse you're looking for is on the edge of town in Cypress Flats and has a 'makeshift finish line' on the road outside. Just don't show up in any weaponised vehicle; you need to leave those at the door.

Once inside, you'll have access to the Test Track, which lets you drive or race cars with your friends, and you can try out new Test Rides from a rotating selection of vehicles.

This reputation system allows you to unlock additional benefits as you gain each level. These include car customisation options, trade prices on certain vehicles, and access to new race modes. You can earn rep by winning races, logging in daily, and taking advantage of the Test Track feature. And if you've had a hard day behind the wheel, just hanging out at the Car Meet will help you earn rep, too.

If you're feeling particularly flush, you can fork out GTA$50,000 for a Car Meet Membership which awards you additional perks and privileges. These include Prize Ride Challenges, with the chance to win a 'Prize Ride', giving you access to Merch and Tattoo Shops, as well as a Modding Area. High-level members can customise banner and lighting colours for the Car Meet by creating a Private Takeover.