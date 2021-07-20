How to buy an Auto Shop in GTA Online

Looking to get your hands on your very own Auto Shop in GTA Online? It might seem like a pipe dream, but now that the Los Santos Tuners update is here, you can snag your very own auto business. Of course, Auto Shops aren't the only properties you can purchase in GTA V, but you'll need to make sure you have a healthy bank balance—check out our GTA money-making guide for more on that.

Before you decide to invest your hard-earned cash, you'll want to know exactly what it is you're getting for your money. Or perhaps you've decided to go all-in but aren't sure where to start. Either way, here's what you need to know about buying a GTA Auto Shop.

GTA Online Auto Shop: How to buy one

The Strawberry Auto Shop (normally GTA$1,705,000) is free for Twitch Prime subscribers this week, though you may still need to follow the steps below to unlock it in-game.

If you've got your heart—and cash—set on buying an Auto Shop, make sure you've visited the LS Car Meet at least once. The new social space is located in Cypress Flats and will introduce you to the basics of the Car Meet and what it offers.

Auto Shops should now appear online via Maze Bank Foreclosures. They're pretty pricey, though, ranging from GTA$1.6 -1.9 million, so be prepared to fork out a small fortune for the privilege. You can check out the map below for the locations of each Auto Shop, circled in blue.

Mission Row: $1,670,000

$1,670,000 Strawberry: $1,705,000

$1,705,000 Rancho: $1,750,000

$1,750,000 Burton: $1,830,000

$1,830,000 La Mesa: $1,920,000

The cost doesn't stop there either. You can choose to add custom upgrades to your Auto Shop for additional GTA$s, including Emblem, Staff, and Style, but again, this is going to add significantly to your overall cost.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

What you get from owning a GTA Auto Shop

Once you have your Auto Shop, you'll be able to take on missions from KDJ and Sessanta. Simply travel to your new property to watch a cutscene, then access the board in the office upstairs. Don't forget to register as a CEO via the Securoserv menu option. Once you've completed the introductory job, you'll have access to more contracts.

It's unclear at this point how much income you will receive from owning an Auto Shop, but it should at least go a little way to recovering some of your cash.

Here are other benefits you can enjoy from your Auto Shop: