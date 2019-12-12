How much can you make from the GTA Diamond Casino Heist?

How much is the GTA Casino Heist payout? The latest gambling-themed update for GTA Online is here: The Diamond Casino Heist. The shiny new establishment may have persuaded plenty of players to part with their cash after it finally opened a few months ago, but now you have the chance to gear up and take some of it back—thanks to the backing of the Cheng family.

But this isn't any old heist: according to Rockstar, this is "the biggest, most audacious, most complex criminal operation ever to hit Los Santos." This is a job that'll be expensive in both time and resources, so it's important to know the maximum you can earn from breaching the well-defended Diamond vault and relieving the Duggan family of their cash. Here's what you need to know about the Diamond Casino Heist payout.

What is the GTA Casino Heist payout?

According to Reddit, the maximum Diamond Casino Heist payout is GTA$2.1 million. While that's an attractively chunky sum, note that Lester will take 60k as his cut. Then the rest will be split among the heists participants; you can take on the heist in groups of either two, three, or four players, so your fee will be lower the more burglars make up your criminal gang.

That said, before you can even start this daring raid, you need to buy a retro arcade property. You can secure Pixel Pete's arcade in Paleto Bay for free if you've got Twitch Prime linked to the game. If not, you'll need to find Lester in Mirror Park and find the list of available arcades to purchase on EyeFind.

Once you've done that you can start planning the mission, which involves hacking keypads and getting past reinforced vault doors, often violently. Buying an arcade is mandatory for starting the Diamond Heist, so here's our guide on how to make money in GTA Online if your pockets are feeling a touch light.