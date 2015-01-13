GTA 5 PC first screenshots

There it is then, we know just what sort of system will be able to play GTA 5. Less positively, we also know how much longer we'll have to wait before we can—the game's release having been pushed back to 24 March.

What we do have is the first screenshots Rockstar have released of the PC version. It's a small selection, but it does include a little bit of arson.

In addition to looking extremely pretty, the PC version will support 4K resolution and—just like the PS4 and Xbox One release—first-person mode. If nothing else, the extra two months of work should ensure it's the definitive version of GTA 5.

