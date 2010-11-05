GTA 1, 2, 3, Vice City and San Andreas for £5 on Steam

The bloody-good-deal alert klaxon has just gone off at PC Gamer HQ, signalling the appearance of another bloody good deal. Right now you can steal away all but the most recent of the Grand Theft Auto Games, from the 2D original through to GTA: San Andreas, for just £5, which is a saving of 75%. The first two games aren't even available to buy on Steam any other way, and GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas are all brilliant, and in many ways, very different games. The deal will last until Monday and you can grab it now on Steam .