G.Skill adds new functionality for owners of its KM780 gaming keyboard

Now with better lighting options.

Memory and peripheral maker G.Skill announced the release of its latest keyboard software and firmware for the Ripjaws KM780 and KM780R RGB gaming keyboards today.

The update brings an expanded RGB color palette with up to 16 million colors. Any key can be assigned a color using the new palette, including the keyboard's function row and media keys. Previously, the F-key row and media keys were not customizable in G.Skill's software.

G.Skill's keyboard software

 

To unlock the new functionality, users are required to update to the new software which will update the keyboard's firmware.

Keyboards with RGB lighting for individual keys is becoming pretty standard among keyboard makers. That helps bring G.Skill up to par with the industry in the RGB department at least. 

Alex Campbell

Alex first built a PC so he could play Quake III Arena as a young lad, and he's been building desktop PCs ever since. A Marine vet with a background in computer science, Alex is into FOSS and Linux, and dabbles in the areas of security and encryption. When he's not looking up console Linux commands or enjoying a dose of Windows 10-induced schadenfreude, he plays with fire in his spare time.
