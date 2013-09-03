Grid 2's free Demolition Derby update releasing today

Are you a car? If so, firstly, thanks for reading. I'm not sure how you're doing it, but it's appreciated. Secondly, you might want to steer clear of the site today, because there's an unusually heavy amount of news featuring twisted frames and crunching bodywork. Not only is a Destruction Derby type game being crowdfunded, but also Codemasters are today releasing the free Demolition Derby mode for Grid 2.

The update adds the Detroit Demolition Derby Stadium, and the Jupiter Eagle Ray Mk 5 Demo Derby car to throw around it. It follows the recently released community patch , which brought a new Hardcore playlist, an updated online level cap, and mod support.

Sorry about that, cars. And whatever you do to escape the horrific images of your mutilated brethren, definitely don't go looking at the soft body destruct-'em-up BeamNG .