Graveyard Keeper, Party Hard, and The Final Station go cheap in the new Humble Bundle

Most of the time, when it comes to Humble Bundles, I tell people to stop being so damn cheap and just buy the whole thing. In the case of the new Humble TinyBuild Bundle, however, I will make an exception. The full collection is a good deal, as usual, but if you're really only willing to spend a single lousy dollar, then this is the place to do it.

That $1 will get you The Final Station, a Russian post-apocalyptic zombie survival train ride that I absolutely loved: It's weird and dark and intense and just a little bit janky, and when it was all over I had a lot of ideas about what might have happened but no definitive conclusions about what actually happened. It's really good stuff, and for a buck it's well worth the price of admission on its own. But it's not on its own: You'll also get Punch Club, Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor, and Speedrunners, all very good games in their own right.

Beat the average and you'll add Hello Neighbor, Streets of Rogue, Cluster Truck, Party Hard, and the Party Hard: High Crimes DLC, or max it out at $13 and tack on Party Hard 2 and Graveyard Keeper, the game that enabled Chris to plumb depths of depravity he previously didn't realize he was capable of.

The Humble TinyBuild Bundle is available until June 4. Check out The Final Station launch trailer from 2016 (because that's really what I'm here for) down below.