Graveyard Keeper launch trailer showcases crafting, quests, and corpse disposal

I very cleverly described Graveyard Keeper as "Stardew Cemetery" when it was announced in early 2017, based on both its visual style and various gameplay elements, like growing crops and hucking corpses into the river. Today is release day, and based on the lengthy launch trailer released by publisher TinyBuild, I'd say my assessment was accurate—"dead on," you might say.

"The most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim of all time" is exactly what it sounds like: You, a resourceful and morally-flexible chap, must establish a medieval-ish cemetery and then do whatever it takes to make it grow. Plant crops, craft items, explore dungeons, complete quests, cut corners, conduct dangerous experiments, and deal with "ethical dilemmas" that may or may not involve, for instance, cannibalism.

I haven't played Graveyard Keeper myself so I can't comment on whether or not it's actually "good," but it sounds like it's got potential: Cute, varied, and incongruously dark is an interesting mix, if nothing else. It's available for $20 on Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store, and there's a website available for your perusal at graveyardkeeper.com. We'll be taking a closer look at it ourselves pretty soon too, so stay tuned for that if you want to know more.