Grand Theft Auto IV mod takes Toy Story's Woody for a trip to the big city

The complicated process of installing GTA IV mods is a perilous, comical adventure in itself, but pulling it off can add some memorable gaming and movie characters to Liberty City's sprawl. With his doffed ten-gallon and permanent cheek-to-cheek grin, Toy Story's Woody is the latest newcomer to the city. See him dispense a little country hospitality with mega-shoves and hadoukens in this sample video.

Grab Woody for yourself right here , but note that if you want to run around Liberty City like the mecha-cowboy in the video, you'll need your Buzz Lightyear posse , a quick lesson on how to Fus Ro Dah , and the captured spirit of Street Fighter's Ryu . And for more, check out our roundup of the best GTA IV mods .