Grab a 960GB solid state drive for only $127

Solid state drive pricing continues to trend downward, especially if you can score one at a discount. If that's what you're looking to do, head over to Rakuten and check out this deal on an Adata Ultimate SU650 950GB SSD.

The drive is on sale for $149.99, down from $199.99, and that in and of itself is a good price. However, if you apply the coupon code BTS15 at checkout, it will knock the price down to $127.49.

That works out to just under 13 cents per gigabyte, making it one of the more affordable SSDs out there. At this price, it is also significantly less than our top budget pick, Corsair's MX500 1TB, which sells for $179.99.

