Gorogoa, the beautiful hand-drawn puzzle game, will (finally) be out next week

We got our first look at Gorogoa in late 2013, a little more than a year after it won the 2012 Indiecade Award for visual design. At the time it was slated for release in mid-2014, and boy did that sure not work out. (It was also supposed to be out this spring.) But today we have good news, as publisher Annapurna Interactive has dropped a launch trailer and announced that it will finally be out on December 14.

Thanks to everyone for their patience over the years. And if anyone lost patience, I understand. But after telling so many people the game was coming this year, it's nice to finally keep a promise. December 14th!December 4, 2017

Gorogoa is an "illustration puzzler," as we put it in our preview, in which players must tell a story by arranging and connecting beautiful, hand-drawn tiles. Creator Jason Roberts didn't want to share too much about it at the time, and even now, four years later, details are in short supply.

"The gameplay of Gorogoa is wholly original, comprised of lavishly illustrated panels that players arrange and combine in imaginative ways to solve puzzles. Impeccably simple, yet satisfyingly complex," the Steam page states.

"Gorogoa isn't just a game—it's a work of art, expressing itself through soulful, charming illustrations and distinguished puzzle mechanics."

Willful vagueness aside, that is very much up my alley, and I really hope Gorogoa lives up to the hype—even if I'm not entirely sure what the hype is. It's listed on Steam and will be available on GOG as well, and will sell for $15.