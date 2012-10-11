Gorogoa is a completely hand-drawn puzzler of Magritte-esque surrealism

Gorogoa, the IndieCade 2012 winner for visual design , is filled with exquisite hand-drawn illustrations. Crafted entirely by indie developer Jason Roberts, Gorogoa presents sliding tiles showing snippets of various worlds. Connecting or stacking each tile into a grid opens a "window" into the next tile set with startling seamlessness, joining seemingly unrelated sketches into a larger, complete picture. The last time we realized a surreal, cosmic connection exists between everything, our eyes looked like the one in the image above.

Head over to Gorogoa's website for a free demo download of Roberts' artful exploration.