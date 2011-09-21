Golden Joysticks: Guess the game

We've heard Tim hinting at his favourite for this year's Golden Joysticks vote, but what about Graham? Check out the video above, and see if you can guess, whether or not you get it right doesn't matter as much as the fact that GRAHAM DISCOVERED IT FIRST. You can find out the answer on the Golden Joysticks Facebook page .

You can make your voice heard by casting a vote on the Golden Joysticks website . If you vote in all categories, you'll be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win a top of the range Alienware laptop, which should run all of the PC games nominated this year beautifully.