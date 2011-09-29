GOG.com give away Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars gratuit!

Ahh. Explosive cafes. Sinister mime artists. Sultry french accents. I could only be talking about classic point and clicker, Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars.

Why am I going all nostalgic for the most French game I've ever played? Because, to celebrate 6 million downloads, Good Old Games are giving away the Director's Cut completely free. There is no catch.

You'll be able to download the free game until 7:59 a.m. EDT/11:59 a.m. GMT on October 1. To download, pay GOG a visit and click on the massive banner at the top of the page.

Amusez-vous!