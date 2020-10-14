Get yourself a Prime Day gaming PC with one of our favorite AMD CPUs and a GTX 1660 for just $550

Budget management is the ultimate buzzkill when shopping for a new PC, though timing is everything, and there are still Prime Day deals to be had. Right now, for example, you can grab what is normally a $900 configuration with a 6-core/12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and GeForce GTX 1660 GPU for only $549.99. Compared to building your own, the CPU and GPU alone would cost a little over $400.

Granted, this is not a decked out gaming PC, but it is reasonably priced for the hardware. Other components include 8GB of DDR4-3000 memory, a 512GB solid state drive, a 500W power supply, and Windows 10 Home. It also comes with a keyboard and mouse (they're probably pretty basic, but hey, you could set them aside as backups if nothing else).

I'm not too put off by the RAM, since prices have fallen over the past year. An 8GB module runs about $30 these days. Ideally you want a matched pair, and the lesser expensive 16GB DDR4-3200 kits go for around $50.

ABS Challenger Gaming PC | Ryzen 5 3600 | GTX 1660 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899.99 $549.99 at Newegg

While not the latest and greatest hardware on the market, this is a nice deal for a prebuilt with a 6-core/12-thread CPU paired with a GTX 1660 graphics card.

You also might need to give some TLC to the wire management—there are no pictures of the inside, but some of the comments mention messy wiring. But overall, this is still worth considering, at the discounted price.