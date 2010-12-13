Get to know the co-op bots in latest Portal 2 trailer

The latest Portal 2 trailer shows a few moments in the lives of the two unfortunate robots we'll be playing as in co-op mode. Watch them get poked and prodded by Glados' many robotic arms in the video below.

The booths the two robots are trapped in are also a part of the co-op mode. The idea is that the robots you play as in co-op are built at the start of each chamber, and dismantled at the end to be carried to the next test. You can read more about some of the insane ideas behind Portal 2 in our Valve interview . Portal 2 is due out on April 20th in the US and April 22nd in Europe.

[via Gametrailers ]