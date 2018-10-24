Get this fast Acer 27-inch 1440p Freesync monitor for $370

If you need a new gaming monitor and don't want to wait for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts to roll into view, you can score a good deal on an Acer Nitro Gaming VG270UP on Newegg right now.

The VG270UP is a 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel. It has a 2560x1440 resolution, a fast 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support. It also lists a 1ms "Visual Response Boost" response time.

"Integrated Visual Response Boost (VRB) decreases blur in fast moving images to achieve the effect of a 1ms MPRT, along with up to 144 Hz refresh rates," Acer explains.

We're not putting much stock into that measurement until we've had a chance to test VBR ourselves, but regardless, there's a lot to like here at the asking price—$369.99 after using promo code EMCEPEY36 at checkout.

Acer Nitro Gaming VG270UP | FreeSync | $369.99

