Get this 21.5-inch IPS monitor for only $70

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are when the monitor deals roll out in force, but you don't have to wait. There are deals to be had right now, and we found a couple of interesting ones for a pair of IPS monitors.

The cheaper of the two is the Asus VZ229H, a "frameless" 21.5-inch IPS monitor with a 1920x1080 resoultion and ultra-slim design. It's on sale at Newegg for $79.99, down from $119.99, and coupon code EMCEEPX22 knocks another $10 off the price.

If you have a little more coin to spend and want something bigger, Walmart is selling a 27-inch monitor from Dell. It also has an IPS panel with a 1920x1080 resolution and 75Hz refresh rate, and it supports AMD's FreeSync technology.

Dell 27-Inch Monitor | IPS | Full HD 1080p| $

Save a chunk of change on this Dell 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel. It's a Full HD 1080p display with a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support for smooth gameplay. No coupon required—just add it to your cart and go. Walmart, $119.99



