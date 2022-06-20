Get some Bloodborne in your Elden Ring with this quickstep mod

Audio player loading…

Elden Ring is many things, but one that it is definitely not is Bloodborne. No I'm not going to pop off on another rant about why Sony won't bring it to PC (yet) but, in the meantime, a new mod will let you take to the Lands Between as a moon-scented hunter.

Modder nmsl2018 has created the snappily titled 'Replace light roll animation with sekiro step animation and medium roll with bloodborne step (opens in new tab)' mod. I don't really feel like I need to describe what it does after that but, if you haven't played those games, the player characters quickstep rather than roll-dodging, and it is very cool. The Sekiro version is quicker than the Bloodborne one, hence it being split over the different weights of roll.

The mod is straightforward to install though, as with most mods, it's probably best not to play the game online with it installed. If you're unsure where to start, we walk you through it all in our best Elden Ring mods guide.

The Elden Ring mod scene more generally is extremely healthy, from relatively minor fanservice like this to ambitious projects for seamless co-op, total chaos (enemy randomiser mod (opens in new tab)) and just plain daft (Tarnished with cat ears (opens in new tab)). There's also a Darth Vader mod which I found impressive: Most impressive (opens in new tab).