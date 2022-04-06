Elden Ring mods aren't necessarily going to be the first thing you think of when jumping into FromSoftware's latest game for the first time. But if you've already experienced everything the Lands Between has to offer, it might be time to change things up and start hunting down some mods.

There are still good reasons to dip your toe into modding right from the start, though. Maybe you want to make the game easier, or perhaps you just want to be able to pause the action to catch your breath while working your way through a particularly tricky area. Whatever the reason, this guide will point you in the direction of the best Elden Ring mods.

The best Elden Ring mods

A word of warning: You need to disable the anti-cheat software to get any mod to work, which should automatically take the game offline. Windows Central has a guide (opens in new tab) on how to do this, but even so, proceed at your own risk. If you accidentally go online with mods installed, you risk getting banned.

Pause the game (opens in new tab)

Given the name, this mod does exactly what you'd expect it to. It allows you to pause the action (opens in new tab) while exploring the Lands Between, so you don't need to worry about enemy attacks if you need to nip to the bathroom or grab a few extra snacks. You can also set the keybind on both keyboard and controllers.

Fix the Camera (opens in new tab)

You've probably noticed that the camera in Elden Ring automatically tries to recenter itself, which can produce awkward angles at crucial times. If this is something you just can't get used to, this mod aims to fix that. It currently works fine with mouse and keyboard users, and the author is working on improvements if you use a controller.

Easy mode for Elden Ring (opens in new tab)

Again, this mod should be self-explanatory. To make the game more accessible: reducing incoming damage, increasing your attack power, boosting the number of runes you acquire, or dramatically reducing the number of items needed to upgrade weapons.

Prepare to Die (Hard Mode) (opens in new tab)

If Elden Ring isn't hard enough for you already, this mod is right up your street. It increases enemy stats to that of NG+ and enhances their AI, so they have a much larger aggro range and are much more difficult to sneak up on. This mode also restricts fast travel to churches and cathedrals.

(Image credit: Tyler C. / FromSoftware)

Ranni Skin for Tarnished (opens in new tab)

Everyone loves Ranni so what's better than to be able to play the game with her appearance? Run around in the Lands Between as your favourite blue-haired witch and have her take matters into her own hands, rather than waiting for some lowly tarnished to do her bidding.

Night's Cavalry Horse Replacement (opens in new tab)

Tired of riding Torrent around the Lands Between? He may be your trusty steed but he does look a bit worse for wear—luckily, that's where this mod comes in. It replaces Torrent with the Night's Cavalry horse, which may or may not be in a better state, but as it's pretty much covered with some sort of blanket, does it really matter?

Cat Ears (opens in new tab)

Wolf helms are great, but cat ears are even better. Give your tarnished that Final Fantasy 14 vibe with this handy mod. It replaces two of the headpieces in-game with cat ears which come in two different colours. And you can even choose whether the insides of the ears are fluffy. Those bosses will surely cower in fear.

Elden Reshade - HDR FX (opens in new tab)