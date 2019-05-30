Get Obduction free on GOG for 48 hours

Obduction, the spiritual successor to games like Myst and other things my dad had in a big pile of CD-ROMs in the '90s, is free on GOG for 48 hours. Go to this page, sign in to GOG, scroll down, and you can add it to your library. Done! Enjoy. I won't take up any more of your precious time: you now have a computer game.

If you're still here, this marks the start of the GOG summer sale, which is notable for a few reasons. BioShock Infinite has landed on the service for the first time, the flawed but still incredibly beautiful 2013 first-person game. It's 75 percent off during the sale, and includes all its DLC, including Burial At Sea. This basically finishes the story of Infinite, which ends abruptly in the game game, and is an unmissable trip back to Rapture.

The Warcraft and Diablo games on GOG are also discounted, but only by a tiny 10 percent, or 9 percent for the Warcraft I and II bundle. Elsewhere, the retailer teases over 2000 deals total.

The sale ends on June 17th.

