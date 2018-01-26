Get Doom for $10 in Fanatical's weekend special

If you haven't got around to playing the new(ish) Doom yet, now would be a good time to trip over to Fanatical, which has kicked off a Bethesda Softworks sale that, for the next 48 hours, includes the 2016 reboot for just $10.

That, according to Is There Any Deal, is as low as it's ever gone—a match for the price in the Doom Bundle launched last year, shortly after Bundle Stars rebranded to Fanatical. Doom now includes all previously-released DLC—Unto the Evil, Hell Followed, and Bloodfall—and maps, modes, weapons, and feature updates, so it's the full package for a tenner. If you've got an urge to shoot some stuff this weekend, that's a good place to start.

But it's not just a Doom sale, it's a Bethesda sale, so there are a few other deals on tap as well.

The Bethesda sale is on for a week, but the Doom deal ends at 10 am ET on January 28.