Get an Asus gaming desktop with Ryzen 7 1700 and GTX 1070 for $980

Nvidia's latest graphics cards are finally selling at MSRP again, both for Founders Edition and custom cooled models. If you can score a reasonably priced memory kit, building a PC becomes a much more attractive option that it has been for the past several months. That said, there are still deals to be had on prebuilts, and one of them can be found on Ebay (via Newegg).

Newegg is hawking an Asus G11DF mid-tower gaming desktop with an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. It also has a 256GB SSD for the OS and and a 1TB HDD for storage, plus a DVD burner.

You get onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi (and Bluetooth 4.1) with this machine. Physical ports on the front consist of two USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A and two USB 2.0 ports, along with separate headphone and microphone jacks. Around back there are two USB 2.0 ports, four USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports, and a single USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port.

That's a pretty solid setup. Sure, another 8GB of RAM and a bigger SSD would be nice, but for the asking price, it's tough to complain.

